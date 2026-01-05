EU sides with US on Venezuela, ahead of UN crisis talks

US regime change in Venezuela was an "opportunity for democratic transition", the EU Commission has said, as the United Nations meets to take stock of global reaction.
"The events over the weekend provide the opportunity for a democratic transition led by the Venezuelan people," an EU Commission spokeswoman told press in Brussels on Monday (5 January)....
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
