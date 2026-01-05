EU shies away from condemning Trump's renewed threats on Greenland

The European Commission has stopped short of condemning Donald Trump’s renewed claim to take over Greenland, even as international outrage mounts after the dramatic abduction of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro.
Instead, the commission on Monday (5 January) reiterated the positions already announced last December in social media posts by the EU's foreign po...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
