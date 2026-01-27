Ad
The Baltic Sea, seen from space. 'Stateless' vessels can be boarded and impounded (Photo: Stuart Rankin)

EU states expand grounds for seizing suspect Russian tankers

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Coastal EU states have signalled a harsher crackdown on Russia's 'shadow fleet', as Ukraine peace talks falter.

"Vessels shall sail under the flag of only one state and vessels that sail under the flags of two or more states, using them according to convenience, may be treated as a ship without nationality," said 14 countries in

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

