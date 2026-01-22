Ad
'Europe looks lost trying to convince the US president to change,' Volodymyr Zelensky told the World Economic Forum in Davos

Zelensky tells Davos Europe stuck in 'Groundhog Day' of inaction

by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday (22 January) at the World Economic Forum in Davos criticised Europe’s leaders for failing to act decisively to knock Russia out of the war.   

“Instead of becoming a truly global power, Europe remains a beautiful but fragmented kaleidoscope of small and middle powers,” Zelensky said, adding that...

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

