Listen: Trump’s threats deepen differences between Macron and Merz

Germany and France have been trying to maintain a friendship since the 1960s — a friendship that is supposed to guide the rest of the continent. However, this doesn’t really work anymore. Why do they struggle to find a united position on Donald Trump’s ongoing threats? Could this lack of unity hamper Europe’s response?

Germany and France.

The two nations have been trying to maintain a friendship since the 1960s — a friendship that is supposed to guide the rest of the continent. The truth is, it doesn’t really work anymore.

Why do they struggle to find a united position to Donald Trump’s ongoing threats?

Could this lack of unity hamper Europe’s response?

The two largest nations in the EU are sending a mixed message across the Atlantic: French President Emmanuel Macron urges a tough response to Donald Trump’s trade and security threats, while the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz calls for dialogue.

Here’s a quick reminder, by the way: Last year, in 2025, when Trump started his tariff crusade, France was much more willing to flex its muscles.

For Germany, it’s all about avoiding conflict.

If you’re used to hearing about European values and integration, you might wonder what makes these two neighbouring nations so far apart after all these years of working together.

Well, first of all, in Berlin, there is a strong aversion to war.

The trauma of World War II is still very much present in the German mindset.

What is also important to note is the lack of strategic and geopolitical culture among German millennials — those born between the 1980s and the 2000s.

There is interesting work by Ulrike Franke, a German politics and security expert, who developed this idea a few years ago. She explains that her generation, which is now coming to power, grew up in the 1990s in a time of peace and relative prosperity. As a result, they are somewhat lost in this new era where geopolitics is back at centre stage.

Looking further at this generation in Germany, their perception of the military in general is not very favourable, according to a 2019 poll.

Across the border in France, however, things are quite different. There is a greater place in public debate for power politics and strategy.

The population also has a strong culture of resistance. The French do not like being told what to do.

Given the country’s history, having a leading role internationally is a must.

Studies also show that, compared to their neighbours, the French population has been largely supportive of the national army since the 1980s.

But there is more than that. Let’s take a look at the economic landscape.

One thing is certain: Germany has much more to lose in a trade war. The country runs a trade surplus of around 80 billion euros with the United States.

France, on the other hand, has a surplus of only around 10 billion euros. And if you exclude services — tourism, mostly — France actually runs a trade deficit with the US.

Friedrich Merz knows all too well that a full 25 percent tariff on German products would be disastrous — a cost Germans are not ready to pay.

And that fear was already visible last year, when German automakers engaged heavily with the US administration to try to reduce tariffs, even as the European Commission was negotiating an agreement.

That’s the economic side — but let’s not forget the security aspect.

There is one major difference between France and Germany: France’s nuclear deterrent, which Macron can rely on.

One might think this is a game changer. But in a situation where the threat comes from an ally that also possesses nuclear weapons — and on a much larger scale — things are not so simple.

It likely factors in, just like the difference in military decision-making does.

In France, the president is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces. In practical terms, this means he can make military decisions very quickly, with parliamentary approval required only afterwards.

In Germany, by contrast, Friedrich Merz becomes commander-in-chief only in times of war.

Most importantly, he needs a clear mandate from parliament before any military deployment.

In terms of public discourse, this makes Friedrich Merz far more cautious in his statements than his French counterpart.

These deep-rooted differences are standing in the way of a united European response — right when unity matters most.

That said, positions could still evolve.

Tonight, all 27 EU leaders are gathering for an extraordinary summit in Brussels.

They will precisely discuss how to respond to Trump. The Germans and the French face the challenge of finding a common position.

And with that, you’re now briefed on the French-German turmoil.

And with that, you're now briefed on the French-German turmoil.




