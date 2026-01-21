Ad
US president Donald Trump's anti-EU cultural slurs build on the US' highly provocative national security strategy from last month (Photo: Davos)

Trump plays nice to EU at Davos, in speech littered with racist slurs

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

US president Donald Trump briefly rowed back on violent threats against Denmark, but repeated racist anti-EU slurs in his charm offensive at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday (21 January).

"People thought I would use force, but I don't have to use force ... I don't want to use force. I won't use force," he said, after having repeated...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

