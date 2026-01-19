Ad
euobserver
Transatlantic trade could come to a standstill with the EU and US on the brink of a trade war (Photo: Bailey (and Muppet))

EU to draw up 'nuclear' anti-coercion plan on US trade over Greenland

EU & the World
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

EU leaders are set to draw up ways to use their ‘nuclear’ trade weapon later this week to hit back at threats by US president Donald Trump to impose extra tariffs on European opponents of his plan to annex Greenland.

On Monday (19 January), Germany joined France in publicly calling fo...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Chinese EV investment a 'strategic dilemma' for EU
The difficulties of finding a democratic solution to the Greenland crisis
EU in a spin over its good, bad trade deal with Trump
Trump's Greenland trade war risks 'spiral' in Nato relations
Greenland trade war hijacks EU agenda This WEEK
Von der Leyen backs Greenland, pledges US cooperation despite threats
Transatlantic trade could come to a standstill with the EU and US on the brink of a trade war (Photo: Bailey (and Muppet))

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureExplainerEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnStakeholderInsightInterviewPodcastMagazineBook ReviewPollLetterNewsletter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections