US remains Europe’s key LNG supplier, says EU Commission

The United States remains an important supplier of LNG gas to the EU, says the European Commission even as Donald Trump ramps up trade war threats to seize Greenland.
"The US liquefied natural gas represented last year around 25 percent of EU's overall gas imports," a European Commission spokesperson told reporters in Brussels on Monday (19 January).
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
