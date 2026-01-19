Trump's Gaza Peace Board — and the EU is missing in inaction again

President Donald Trump is expected to confirm the final 15 Board of Peace members under the United Nations Security Council-approved Gaza Plan in the coming days.

While invitations have been sent to a few EU heads of government (France, Germany, Hungary and Italy, plus (it was confirmed on Monday, 19 January) EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, it is not clear whether EU representatives will be part of it — as Russia's president Vladimir Putin is allegedly slated to be on the board, according to the Kremlin.

In today's volatile geopolitical landscape, the EU finds itself marginalised, disdained by Trump who sees the EU as a transactional pawn and not an indispensable transatlantic partner.

Its array of sanctions against Russia so far failed to coerce an end to the war in Ukraine and its dependency on China for critical raw materials hinders a balanced approach to external affairs.

The disappointing European Council summit on 16-17 December 2025 exposed ongoing fragmentation within the EU, revealing a concerning lack of cohesive leadership and direction among its member states.

With a beleaguered German chancellor Friedrich Merz facing setbacks in establishing himself as a new leader on the European scene, the EU's struggle to form a unified response to many of the geopolitical challenges it faces, ranging from the Ukraine conflict to relations with China and how to deal with an erratic, unreliable and at times vengeful US president, is becoming increasingly apparent.

This is also true for the Middle East.

A decisive pivot from the tepid and toothless conclusions on the Middle East of the December European Council meeting is imperative for Europe to regain its footing on the global stage.

European leaders must step forward and assert their influence in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, reclaiming relevance on the international stage.

The EU, instead of contending itself with the undignified role of a subservient payer and sidekick of US interests, must prioritise a robust and ambitious diplomatic strategy towards Israel, moving from mere statements of discontent to actionable efforts that hold the Israeli government accountable for its blatant violations of international law.

Should the German or Italian government continue resisting any meaningful collective approach, other EU members must galvanise alliances with both like-minded OECD countries and key partners in the Global South to champion a more active and impactful stance.

The incoming Cypriot EU Council presidency already signaled that the Middle East will be one of its foreign policy priorities.

The Gaza ceasefire deal announced on 10 October last year was very much the making of president Trump.

And Europe? Missing in inaction - as usual when hard decisions in the Middle East had to be made.

A ceasefire which has killed over 400

There has been no meaningful progress in Gaza since then; a truce, according to the UN, broken hundreds of times by Israel killing more than 400 Gazans, including dozens of children.

European leaders know that the Trump Gaza plan offers little prospect of real change, given its political and practical limitations. The plan, endorsed by UNSC Resolution 2803 on 17 November simply for lack of actionable alternatives, stands as a reflection of a myopic approach to a deeply intricate situation.

It neglects vital components necessary for achieving a just resolution, such as halting illegal settlements in the West Bank, ending the unlawful occupation and ensuring the Palestinians possess the means for self-governance in the context of a future independent, viable and democratic Palestinian state.

Europe can choose to look away — but the reality is that the suffering of Palestinians continues, and the underlying conflict remains unresolved. In that sense, the need for action is not diminishing; it is as urgent as ever.

What Europe could bring to the table

Europe brings something to the table that no other actor does: credibility rooted in law, reconstruction capacity, long-term institution-building, and the ability to frame the issue not as power politics but as a matter of rights, security, and dignity for both peoples.

That combination is precisely what is missing today. Europe can pivot from passivity to action by using Trump’s Gaza plan as the platform to actively champion the essential principles of self-determination, democracy, and international law.

While the widespread consensus among European constituents, as shown time and again by polls, favours a course on foreign policy matters that is clearly distinct from Trump’s ‘US interests come first’ approach, European political leaders such as Merz, Meloni and von der Leyen appear to underplay, if not ignore, the potential for active involvement in resolving the Israeli-Palestinian impasse.

The EU, along with like-minded partners, has a unique opportunity to assert its values and capabilities in this regard, particularly in light of the New York Declaration adopted in September 2025 by 142 UN member states and also referenced in November’s UNSC Resolution.

This document, the product of persistent European-Arab engagement with active leadership by France and Saudi Arabia, provides a pathway toward a two-state solution and offers a normative framework for broader peace objectives.

By embracing the declaration and bolstering its push for an independent Palestinian state, the EU can fulfil both its legal obligations and moral imperatives, thus strengthening its global standing.

Current global dynamics present an inviting context for European involvement.

While major powers such as China and Russia profess support for Palestinian rights in UN fora, they have largely abstained from actively engaging and facilitating actionable solutions.

Meanwhile, a shift in public sentiment within the US regarding its unwavering support for Israel signals a moment ripe for change. The electoral success of progressive candidates like Zohran Mamdani in New York exemplifies this shift, demonstrating that even traditional US supporters of Israel are re-evaluating their stance on the issue.

This is notably true for Democrats but also important voices in the Republican MAGA movement start distancing themselves from the Benjamin Netanyahu government. Continuing die-hard support for the internationally discredited and isolated Netanyahu regime might prove to be a liability rather an asset for the US president.

Appealing to Trump's self-interest

Trump’s transactional approach toward foreign policy, especially in light of rising domestic concerns about cost of living and health care issues in the US, suggests an opportunity for European and Arab leaders to engage him in a manner that appeals to his political self-interest.

Framing initiatives as pathways to bolster his legacy could be particularly persuasive; thus, positioning the establishment of a viable Palestinian state as a hallmark of his administration might yield tangible progress.

Moreover, Europe’s significant economic weight as the world’s largest trading bloc presents leverage opportunities that have yet to be thoroughly utilized.

By reconsidering its trade relationship with Israel, the EU could promote more constructive Israeli policies. This approach requires employing a good measure of 'tough love', including the necessity of imposing political and economic conditions, such as suspending the EU-Israel Association Agreement, halting military support and stopping trade with Israel’s illegal settlements.

Coordinating such measures with Arab and other partners in the Global South could amplify their impact and make a convincing case to Trump that compelling Netanyahu to change can drive the success of his Gaza plan.

Importantly, the schism between Trump and European leaders doesn’t translate to the Gulf states, which the former views as strategically and economically beneficial.

The EU and the Gulf, together with Turkey, can isolate the conversation surrounding the Gaza plan from contentious topics like the war in Ukraine or trade disagreements by focusing solely on the pressing need for peace in the Holy Land.

This level of cooperation could empower Europe to exert its influence amid existing tensions.

With Trump unveiling the "Board of Peace" (possibly this week at Davos) under his Gaza plan, now is the time for European and Arab leaders to deliver a strong message that resonates with the stakeholders concerned by the conflict.

By advocating for principles rooted in justice and equity, Europe can reinvigorate its ambition as a leader in peace initiatives, fostering a fair and lasting resolution to one of the most entrenched conflicts since the end of World War II. The time is ripe — what is needed most is political will, courage and leadership.

However, if Europe confines itself to Ukraine and to its own continent and abandons the defence of the rule of law beyond its immediate sphere, then Trump, Putin, and Xi are effectively proven right: the world is divided into spheres of influence rather than governed by universal values that uphold equal rights and obligations for all peoples.

Washington’s unlawful military attack in Caracas and Trump’s outrageous claims on Greenland represent the most recent cases in point. Europe still has a choice: it can treat Palestinian rights as the universal cause they are - and demonstrate that this chapter of history is still being written.





