Ad
euobserver
In Jordan (left to right): EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, EU Council president António Costa, King Abdullah II of Jordan, and Crown Prince Hussein ben Abdallah of Jordan (Photo: Copyright European Union, 2026)

EU switches focus to Middle East amid crises in Gaza, Syria and Iran

EU & the World
Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Union has shifted its focus to the Middle East, amid renewed turmoil in the region — from the conflict in Syria to worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and protests throughout Iran.

Cash-for-migrant deals in Jordan and Egypt were both celebrated on Thursday (8 January) by EU leaders on visit to the respective capitals.

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldMigration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU joins backlash after Israel recognises Somaliland's independence
As a Syrian refugee in Belgium, I see the EU's erosion of its own values
EU launches Mediterranean pact, but top Maghreb envoys stay away
Around 1.5m Syrians refugees expected to return this year, says UN refugee agency
Isis still present in Syria says Jordan, as refugee returns slow down
EU warns Israel’s suspension of 37 aid groups risks blocking life-saving aid
In Jordan (left to right): EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, EU Council president António Costa, King Abdullah II of Jordan, and Crown Prince Hussein ben Abdallah of Jordan (Photo: Copyright European Union, 2026)

Tags

EU & the WorldMigration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureExplainerEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnStakeholderInsightInterviewPodcastMagazineBook ReviewPollLetterNewsletter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections