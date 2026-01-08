Ad
India’s commerce minister Piyush Goyal (left) in Brussels on Thursday for talks with EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic (Photo: European Commission)

EU 'optimistic' on India trade talks, as officials seek deal on steel and carbon levy

by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

EU controls on steel and the bloc’s carbon border levy are still the main stumbling blocks officials in Brussels and India need to clear ahead of a planned summit in late January. 

India’s commerce minister Piyush Goyal was in Brussels on Thursday (8 January) for talks with EU trade c...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

India’s commerce minister Piyush Goyal (left) in Brussels on Thursday for talks with EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic (Photo: European Commission)

