Von der Leyen offers farmers €45bn sweetener to get Mercosur deal over line

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen plans to give governments early access to the bloc’s cash for farmers, as the Brussels executive pulls out the stops to get national capitals to give the green light to a trade deal with the South American Mercosur bloc.
Von der Leyen announced...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.