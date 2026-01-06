Ad
euobserver
The EU Commission is desperate to get its trade deal with the Mercosur bloc signed off by the end of January (Photo: S&D group)

Von der Leyen offers farmers €45bn sweetener to get Mercosur deal over line

EU & the World
EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, London,

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen plans to give governments early access to the bloc’s cash for farmers, as the Brussels executive pulls out the stops to get national capitals to give the green light to a trade deal with the South American Mercosur bloc. 

Von der Leyen announced...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Austrian bank governor urges leaders to rethink opposition to Mercosur trade pact
Left behind — why the EU is not pursuing new trade deals with Africa  
The EU–Mercosur agreements: are they actually treaty-compatible? 
EU pushes for speedy approval of Mercosur trade deal
Why Mercosur is only the start of the story
Farmers protest highlights EU division on Mercosur as trade deal faces crunch
Commission defends Mercosur trade deal
The EU Commission is desperate to get its trade deal with the Mercosur bloc signed off by the end of January (Photo: S&D group)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureExplainerEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnStakeholderInsightInterviewPodcastMagazineBook ReviewPollLetterNewsletter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections