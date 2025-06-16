Ad
euobserver
If the EU is unlikely to offer revised terms to basic trade, it is dangling some alternatives. These include lean Trade and Investment Partnerships (CTIP) — focussed on clean energy (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Explainer

Left behind — why the EU is not pursuing new trade deals with Africa  

Africa
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

Free trade deals are back in vogue. 

The European Commission plans to ‘diversify’ relations with its trading partners as it faces the reality of the Trump administration’s 25 percent tariff on its cars, steel and aluminium and 10 percent on all other goods.

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
AfricaExplainer

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU puts €4.7bn investment deal on table in South Africa talks
New wine in old bottles? EU pushing old trade deals on Africa before summit
Divided African Union needs muscle to match ambitions
EU is Africa's 'partner to rely on' as Trump ambushes South Africa
Carlos Lopes — Europe’s insecurity and delusion about Africa
Why Mercosur is only the start of the story
Africa counts the cost of the Trump tariffs
If the EU is unlikely to offer revised terms to basic trade, it is dangling some alternatives. These include lean Trade and Investment Partnerships (CTIP) — focussed on clean energy (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Tags

AfricaExplainer

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections