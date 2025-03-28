Ad
euobserver
Kenya's apparel sector will be among the hardest hit by US trade tariffs next week (Photo: Waldemar)

Analysis

Africa counts the cost of the Trump tariffs

EU & the World
Africa
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The EU’s steel and car industries are already counting the costs of president Donald Trump’s 25 percent trade tariffs, but they are not the only ones. Many of the world’s developing countries will also be working out the likely economic damage from the US president’s new tariffs. 

The US president’s deci...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldAfricaAnalysis

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU trade chief to hold tariff talks in US ahead of China trip
Will Trump volatility push Global South into 'stable' EU arms?
Africa awaits French bid to ban $1bn second-hand clothes trade
Kenya's apparel sector will be among the hardest hit by US trade tariffs next week (Photo: Waldemar)

Tags

EU & the WorldAfricaAnalysis

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections