EU trade commissioner Maroš Šefčovič will hold talks with Trump trade officials on Tuesday (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU trade chief to hold tariff talks in US ahead of China trip

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

EU trade commissioner Maroš Šefčovič will fly to the US for formal talks with senior Trump administration officials on trade before a three day-visit to China — as the EU bids to head off multiple damaging trade disputes. 

Šefčovič will meet US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick and the US trade represent...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

