Ad
euobserver
EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic will visit China for talks on a range of trade disputes between Beijing and Brussels. (Photo: EUOBOR)

EU and China can solve trade dispute, Beijing foreign minister says prior to talks

EU & the World
by Benjamin Fox, London,

The EU and China can resolve their trade disputes, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said on Friday (7 March), ahead of talks with the EU’s trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic later this month.&n...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Chinese electric car giants sue EU over import tariffs
EU ‘ready’ to defend EVs tariffs against Tesla legal challenge
EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic will visit China for talks on a range of trade disputes between Beijing and Brussels. (Photo: EUOBOR)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections