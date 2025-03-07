EU and China can solve trade dispute, Beijing foreign minister says prior to talks

The EU and China can resolve their trade disputes, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said on Friday (7 March), ahead of talks with the EU’s trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic later this month.&n...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
