Oleh Shyriaiev: "I'm choosing my words carefully, but a joint European force isn't going to scare anyone" (Photo: President Ukraine)

Interview

European peacekeepers 'won't scare' Putin, Ukraine veteran says

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

European plans for a Ukraine peacekeeping force sound as outdated as using cavalry in WWI, said one of Ukraine's top soldiers, major Oleh Shyriaiev, in a phone interview with EUobserver from the front line in the Sumy region of northe...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

