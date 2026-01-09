Oreshnik missile was Putin 'warning' against EU action in Ukraine

Russia's Oreshnik missile strike beside Poland was a "warning" amid European plans to send troops to Ukraine and US-fuelled regime change paranoia.
"Russia's reported use of an Oreshnik missile is a clear escalation against Ukraine, and meant as a warning to Europe and to the US," said EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas on X on Friday (9 January).
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
