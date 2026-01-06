Ad
By promising Donald Trump a share in the Russia’s minerals, gas extraction, icebreakers and even the exploitation of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhia, Putin hopes to break out of his international isolation, split the Western camp and earn enough money to one day crush Ukraine militarily (Photo: Author)

Column

Putin, back to the wall, tries luring Trump with lucrative business deals

by Caroline de Gruyter, Brussels,

Over the past few weeks, loud complaints could be heard that Europe had been bypassed in the latest Russo-American ‘peace plan’ for Ukraine.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC. She is also a columnist for Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece is adapted from a recent column in NRC.

