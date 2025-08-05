Ad
euobserver
You give Donald Trump some things that hurt you but are still below your pain threshold, and you top this off with some vague business deals to be made in the future. You probably can’t deliver on those but hey, that usually does not bother Trump. What Trump wants above all is to cry victory (Photo: Author)

Column

The EU-US trade deal: nothing to be ashamed of

EU & the World
Green Economy
Opinion
by Caroline de Gruyter, Brussels,

Years ago, on American television, Ivana Trump talked about her divorce.

You should watch it, if you want to understand why the European Union did not hit back when p...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldGreen EconomyOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe correspondent for the Dutch newspaper NRC. She is also a columnist for Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece was adapted from a recent column for NRC.

Related articles

Borrell speaks out on the EU's 'double standards' on Gaza, and US tariff failure
Listen: The EU-US tariff deal: A costly compromise or strategic win?
EU in a spin over its good, bad trade deal with Trump
EU cuts losses as von der Leyen agrees 15-percent tariff deal with Trump
Disputes on raw materials and trade overshadow EU-China summit
EU tariff deal to buy US energy 'not credible' and 'implausible', critics say
You give Donald Trump some things that hurt you but are still below your pain threshold, and you top this off with some vague business deals to be made in the future. You probably can’t deliver on those but hey, that usually does not bother Trump. What Trump wants above all is to cry victory (Photo: Author)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen EconomyOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe correspondent for the Dutch newspaper NRC. She is also a columnist for Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece was adapted from a recent column for NRC.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections