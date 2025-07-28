Listen: The EU-US tariff deal: A costly compromise or strategic win?

On Sunday, US president Donald Trump and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen met at Trump’s Turnberry golf resort in Scotland. After four months of tense negotiations, they reached an agreement on tariffs. But what does this deal actually mean for European industries?

On Sunday, US president Donald Trump and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen met at Trump’s Turnberry golf resort in Scotland. After four months of tense negotiations, they reached an agreement on tariffs. But what does this deal actually mean for European industries?

The deal imposes a 15percent US tariff on most EU goods, including key exports such as cars, pharmaceuticals and semiconductors. That’s significantly higher than the pre-Trump average of 4.8 percent, but lower than the 30% rate Trump had threatened if no agreement was reached by 1 August.

In return, the EU has agreed to several large commitments: like an annual purchase of $250bn worth of US energy products, including oil, gas, nuclear fuel and liquefied natural gas for three years, totalling $750bn.

Then a pledge to invest $600bn in the United States, including purchases of US military equipment.

And the removal of tariffs in select sectors. Aircraft and component parts, certain chemicals, generics, semiconductor equipment, agricultural products and critical raw materials, will move to zero tariffs under the deal.

However, some tariffs remain unchanged. Steel and aluminium exports from the EU to the US will continue to face a 50 percent levy. The US administration has also confirmed it retains the right to increase tariffs in the future if it deems the EU is not fulfilling its commitments.

Trump has described the agreement as “probably the biggest deal ever reached,” while von der Leyen said it brings “stability and predictability” for citizens and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.

Now, for Germany, whose economy relies heavily on automotive exports, the agreement reduces US tariffs from 27.5 percent to 15%, which is a considerable financial relief. Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomed the deal for averting economic disruption. Italy, another major European exporter to the US, also expressed support, calling the outcome "stable and sustainable."

However, some EU leaders and industry bodies have expressed concern. France’s EU affairs minister called the deal “unbalanced.” Germany’s Federation of Industries described it as “an inadequate compromise,” warning of the impact on export-heavy sectors.

So, the deal offers short-term market stability, and the EU’s large-scale purchases of American energy and military equipment signal a deepening financial and strategic alignment with Washington.

So what’s next?

The EU will now need to follow through on its investment and energy commitments to avoid further US tariff action. Washington has already signalled that rates could rise again if those pledges aren’t met.

Meanwhile, Brussels is under pressure to diversify. Talks with India, the Gulf states, Indonesia and Mercosur are expected to speed up as the EU looks to reduce its reliance on the US market.

The deal also creates friction in Ireland. Northern Ireland will reportedly face a different tariff regime than the Republic of Ireland, raising questions about stability under the Good Friday Agreement.

For now, a trade war has been avoided, but the long-term impact of higher tariffs and costly commitments will shape EU-US relations for years to come.

