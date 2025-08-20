Dutch government preparing UK-style anti-glorification of terrorism law

The Dutch government has put forward a law that punishes “public endorsement” for terrorism.
Last weekend the consultation phase of the draft law was closed, and almost 12,000 people and organisations responded to the proposal put forward by caretaker justice minister David van Weel. More than any other proposals this year.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
