EU foreign policy chief condemns Israel military campaign as bombing intensifies

The EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has condemned Israel's military campaign as reports of bombings in Gaza intensify.

"If a military solution was possible, the war would already be over," said Kallas on Monday (11 August) on X.

Kallas said the war in Gaza is growing more dangerous by the hour and demanded an immediate ceasefire and release of remaining hostages.

But the social media post also came amid reports from Reuters that Israel has only intensified bombings throughout Gaza City on Monday, following the killing of six journalists at the Al Shifa Hospital compound.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have since admitted to killing the journalists, which included a prominent Al-Jazeera reporter Anas al-Sharif amid Israeli claims he was a Hamas terrorist commander.

Al-Sharif had previously worked for a Hamas media team in Gaza before the terrorist group launched an attack on Israel in October 2023.

But Jodie Ginsberg, who heads the New York-based Committee for the Protection of Journalists, told the BBC that Israel has not produced any evidence he was an active member of Hamas.

Since the war began, more than 200 Palestinian journalists have been reported killed in total, according to Philippe Lazzarini who heads the UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA).

The bombings are part of larger operation by Israel's prime minister Netanyahu to widen the offensive beyond Gaza City and into areas where most of the enclave's population of two million have sought shelter.

Israel says the expansion into enclaves in densely populated zones not yet under its control aims to force Hamas into total capitulation.

Some 75 percent of Gaza is already under Israel's military grip, sparking fears that the plans would likely lead to further deaths and starvation.

The war has seen Israel increasingly isolated, with Australia becoming the latest country to recognise a Palestinian state.

"Australia will recognise the state of Palestine. Australia will recognise the right of the Palestinian pope to a state of their own," said Australia's prime minister Anthony Albanese on Monday.

