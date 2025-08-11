EU scrambles ministers for talks on Trump and Netanyahu

EU foreign ministers will repeat red lines on a Ukraine peace deal and discuss sanctions on Israel in emergency talks on Monday (11 August).
The online meeting was called by EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas during the summer recess in reaction to news of a US-Russia summit on Ukraine due in Alaska on Friday.
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.
To read this story, log in or subscribe
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.