Trump’s ultimatum on Ukraine nears endgame

US special envoy Steve Witkoff is set to visit Moscow on Wednesday (6 August), according to Russian and US sources cited by Russian news agency TASS — just a few days before US president Donald Trump's deadline for Moscow to end the war.

Last week, Trump threatened Russia with sanctions unless the Kremlin agreed to a ceasefire by Friday, de facto shortening the original 50-day deadline previously given to Moscow.

During a meeting with UK prime minister Keir Starmer in Scotland, the American president told reporters that he was “disappointed” with Russian president Vladimir Putin, as no progress was being made.

"President Trump’s deadline for a ceasefire is approaching. Finland supports all efforts towards an immediate ceasefire. Longterm negotiations must lead to a lasting and just peace,” Finland's president Alexander Stubb said on Monday after he held a phone call with Trump.

For his part, Andriy Yermak, a top aide to Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky, called out what he described as another "delay" for any meaningful talks on a ceasefire, pushing instead for a "meeting of leaders" between Zelensky and Putin.

And the Kremlin has so far responded cautiously, with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov describing Witkoff’s potential visit as “important, substantial and helpful”.

Peskov also said everyone should be cautious over "nuclear rhetoric" after the recent spat between Trump and former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev involving the potential use of nuclear weapons.

Last week, Trump ordered two nuclear submarines to "be positioned in the appropriate regions" in response to what he called “highly provocative” remarks by Medvedev.

Meanwhile, on the battlefield, Ukraine remains under pressure.

Zelensky said on Monday that mercenaries from China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and African countries are actively fighting alongside Russian forces, and he vowed a response as he visited the frontline in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

Ukraine has previously accused Russia of recruiting Chinese mercenaries, while hundreds of North Korean soldiers have also been reportedly killed fighting in Russia's war in Ukraine.

In a show of support, the Netherlands said it would become the first country to use Nato’s new clearinghouse mechanism to provide Ukraine with American weapons.

"As the first Nato ally, the Netherlands will deliver a €500m package of US weapon systems (including Patriot parts and missiles)," Dutch defence minister Ruben Brekelmans wrote on X.

Patriot systems are crucial for Ukraine's air defence, protecting cities and infrastructure by intercepting Russian missiles and drones.

Nato chief (and former Dutch PM) Mark Rutte welcomed the announcement, saying he expected other countries to follow suit.

"This is about getting Ukraine the equipment it urgently needs now to defend itself against Russian aggression," said Rutte.

Zelensky also showed gratitude for the Dutch decision.

"Ukraine, and thus the whole of Europe, will be better protected from Russian terror," Zelenskiy said on X.

"I am sincerely grateful to the Netherlands for their substantial contribution to strengthening Ukraine's air shield," he added.

As Trump’s 8 August deadline looms large, the US insists the sanctions package is ready and will hit hard, potentially targeting Russian oil exports.





This year, we turn 25 and are looking for 2,500 new supporting members to take their stake in EU democracy. A functioning EU relies on a well-informed public – you.