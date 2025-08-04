Listen: Why wildfires aren't just an emergency, but our reality

Wildfires have once again swept across the Mediterranean this summer, Catalonia saw entire towns forced into lockdown, fires crept dangerously close to Marseille, and evacuations have been underway in Greece. It’s becoming an all-too-familiar summer routine. But as the flames grow stronger and more frequent, are we doing enough to stop Europe from burning every summer?





