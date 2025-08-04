Ad
euobserver

Listen: Why wildfires aren't just an emergency, but our reality

Green Economy
by Evi Kiorri, Brussels,

Wildfires have once again swept across the Mediterranean this summer, Catalonia saw entire towns forced into lockdown, fires crept dangerously close to Marseille, and evacuations have been underway in Greece. It’s becoming an all-too-familiar summer routine. But as the flames grow stronger and more frequent,  are we doing enough to stop Europe from burning every summer?


Production: By Europod, in co-production with Sphera Network.

EUobserver is proud to have an editorial partnership with Europod to co-publish the podcast series “Long Story Short” hosted by Evi Kiorri. The podcast is available on all major platforms.


Author Bio

Evi Kiorri is a Brussels-based journalist, multimedia producer, and podcaster with deep experience in European affairs

