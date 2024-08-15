Ad
euobserver
Greece and parts of south-eastern Europe are currently registering temperatures far above normal

Greek wildfires linked to climate change

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

Scientists have linked climate change to the devastating wildfires that have engulfed parts of Greece, including areas close to Athens.

The fire, which broke out on Sunday and by Monday had spread to the suburbs of the capital, destroying more than 10,000 hectares of land, came at a time of abnormally high temperatures in Greece.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

EU states send help to Greece, as wildfire dies down
'Fireworks' expected as EU splits remain on new UN tax convention
Greece and parts of south-eastern Europe are currently registering temperatures far above normal

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

StakeholderBook ReviewAnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections