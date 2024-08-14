Ad
Europe's fire season is starting earlier and lasting longer each year due to climate change (Photo: Unsplash)

EU states send help to Greece, as wildfire dies down

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Fellow EU states have sent firefighting squads and aircraft to Greece, with help also on the way to Albania.

Italy has sent two planes and France sent a helicopter. The Czech Republic, Malta, and Romania also sent firemen, as did EU candidate countries Moldova, Serbia, and Turkey.

"Rom...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

