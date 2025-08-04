Ad
euobserver
Major cuts to UN missions in Sudan are driving a surge in migration into neighbouring Libya and onto Europe, says the UN refugee agency (Photo: Ben Sutherland)

Budget cuts driving surge in EU migration from Sudan, UN warns

Migration
by Benjamin Fox, London,

A top UN official has warned that deep cuts to its refugee agency will lead to a surge in migration flows from Libya and North Africa to Europe.

Some $1.4bn [€1.2bn] of essential programmes run by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) are being cut or put on hold, says the agency’s chie...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
Migration

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU ministers edge close to agreement on 'return hubs' for asylum seekers
From Darfur to Khartoum: How Germany’s migration policies fuelled Sudan’s war machine
Behind the scenes: Khalifa Haftar's son scuppered EU visit to eastern Libya
Sahara desert vs Mediterranean - where do more migrants actually die?
UN faces 20 percent job cuts and mergers in cashflow crisis
Libya: 'We need more than window-dressing on migration'
Major cuts to UN missions in Sudan are driving a surge in migration into neighbouring Libya and onto Europe, says the UN refugee agency (Photo: Ben Sutherland)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections