Listen: Why Europe’s young people can’t afford a home

Across Europe, Millennials and Gen Z are working, studying and saving, yet home ownership is increasingly out of reach.

Though housing is officially recognised as a human right under Article 25 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the European Pillar of Social Rights, skyrocketing house prices and stagnant wages have created what Eurofound calls a “generation-wide affordability divide.”

In this episode of Europe Talks Back, Evi Kiorri speaks with Ina Delić, youth engagement officer at Caritas Europe, and part of the very generation she’s advocating for, about the lived reality of Europe’s housing crisis, and what it means for young lives and futures.





Production: By Europod, in co-production with Sphera Network.

