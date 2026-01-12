Ad
Listen: Why Europe’s young people can’t afford a home

by Evi Kiorri, Brussels,

Across Europe, Millennials and Gen Z are working, studying and saving, yet home ownership is increasingly out of reach.

Though housing is officially recognised as a human right under Article 25 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the European Pillar of Social Rights, skyrocketing house prices and stagnant wages have created what Eurofound calls a “generation-wide affordability divide.”

In this episode of Europe Talks Back, Evi Kiorri speaks with Ina Delić, youth engagement officer at Caritas Europe, and part of the very generation she’s advocating for, about the lived reality of Europe’s housing crisis, and what it means for young lives and futures.


Production: By Europod, in co-production with Sphera Network.

EUobserver is proud to have an editorial partnership with Europod to co-publish the podcast series “Long Story Short” and "Europe Talks Back". The podcast is available on all major platforms.

This episode of Europe Talks Back is a rebroadcast from earlier this year. Long Story Short’s daily podcast will resume in mid-January 2026.

Evi Kiorri is a Brussels-based journalist, multimedia producer, and podcaster with deep experience in European affairs.

