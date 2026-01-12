Ad
Only 10,430 resettlements were pledged, spanning both 2026 and 2027, representing an 83 percent drop when compared to the 61,000 pledged for the years 2024 and 2025 (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Europe turns it back on refugees as resettlement quotas plunge

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Eighteen EU member states, including Germany, have refused to commit to any resettlement quotas for primarily UN-recognised refugees, as the bloc collectively spurns those with legitimate claims to international protection.

This comes as the European Commission's push to relocate asylum seekers arriving on member states' shores is also falling short of targets...

Related articles

The EU's new asylum 'safe countries' list is a fantasy wonderland
EU working on a ‘new paradigm’ to tackle irregular migration
Frontex accused of blundering own 'safeguards' after Syrian refugee wins EU court battle
Momentum builds at EU summit to roll back asylum protections
Related articles

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureExplainerEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnStakeholderInsightInterviewPodcastMagazineBook ReviewPollLetterNewsletter

