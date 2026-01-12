Ad
euobserver
Nicosia, also known as Lefkosia (in Turkish), is the capital of Cyprus, split by a UN buffer zone (the "Green Line") since 1974 (Photo: EUobserver)

Cyprus presidency, Mercosur signing and cybersecurity update This WEEK

Agenda
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

This week, the college of commissioners, led by president Ursula von der Leyen, will travel to Nicosia for key meetings on Thursday and Friday (15 and 16 January) to support Cyprus’ six-month EU Council presidency — a role it will hold until 30 June 2026.

This is the second time the Mediterranean country has taken on the presidency, after its first term i...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
Agenda

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU Commission to unveil its new sectoral AI uptake strategy
Ukraine war and migrant returns to drive EU agenda on Cyprus' watch
The Turkish-Cypriots chose Europe — again. Now what?
EU-Mercosur trade deal gets green light despite French opposition
Ten EU priorities for 2026 include defence, competitiveness, simplification and budget
EU Commission unveils first-ever 'affordable' housing plan
Hacktivists blamed for most anti-state EU cybercrimes
Europe’s housing emergency is a political choice — and it can be solved
Nicosia, also known as Lefkosia (in Turkish), is the capital of Cyprus, split by a UN buffer zone (the "Green Line") since 1974 (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureExplainerEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnStakeholderInsightInterviewPodcastMagazineBook ReviewPollLetterNewsletter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections