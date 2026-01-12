Cyprus presidency, Mercosur signing and cybersecurity update This WEEK

This week, the college of commissioners, led by president Ursula von der Leyen, will travel to Nicosia for key meetings on Thursday and Friday (15 and 16 January) to support Cyprus’ six-month EU Council presidency — a role it will hold until 30 June 2026.
This is the second time the Mediterranean country has taken on the presidency, after its first term i...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.