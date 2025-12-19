Ten EU priorities for 2026 include defence, competitiveness, simplification and budget

The EU institutions have identified competitiveness, security and defence, plus the next EU budget, as their key policy areas for 2026.

The joint declaration on the EU legislative priorities for 2026 came during the final EU summit of the year, and amidst a backdrop of Russia’s war against Ukraine coming up to its fourth year, and the US becoming openly hostile towards the EU, and the underperformance of European economies are underperforming since the pandemic.

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola, Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen, representing the council presidency and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen signed the declaration on Thursday (18 December).

The paper lists 10 legislative proposals to be prioritised next year.

When it comes to competitiveness the bloc wants to focus on the so-called 28th regime, an automotive package, an act on critical medicine and proposals to further integrate financial systems.

The 28th regime seeks to support start-ups in Europe. However, it is controversial, particularly around labour protections, with trade unions warning it could enable social dumping and undermine workers' rights.

Legislation for Europe’s energy grids, presented on 10 December and aiming at enhancing the electricity system, now lies with the parliament and the council to be discussed and negotiated in 2026.

The next long-term EU budget will be discussed in the next year.

The European Council on Thursday called on the incoming Cyprus council presidency to advance negotiations and come to an agreement by the end of 2026. The commission’s proposal from June has already led to some criticism from cities, regions and farmers.

One of the legislative priorities for the coming year is migration.

The institutions are currently working on a regulation to intensify and accelerate the forced removal of irregular migrants from the EU. In a letter to EU leaders, von der Leyen said she expects an agreement this year.

As in 2025, next year will see more of what the commission calls ‘simplification’.

Four ‘omnibuses’, bundles of changes to existing laws, will be prioritised: the digital omnibus, one on chemical products, the defence omnibus and omnibus IV on small and medium-sized companies.

When it comes to social policy on the priority list, the commission’s already presented housing plan and a labour mobility package, expected in 2026, will be on the agenda.





