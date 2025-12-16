Ad
euobserver
The 2035 ban on combustion engines was one of the flagship policies in the EU's Green Deal, the central strategy of Ursula von der Leyen's previous mandate (Photo: European Commission)

EU Commission scraps 2035 combustion engine ban in major win for car lobby

EU & the World
EU Political
Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, London,

The European Commission has overturned a planned ban on European car manufacturers producing petrol-driven vehicles after 2035, in a major win for the EU’s industry lobby on Tuesday (16 ...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Tags

Author Bio

