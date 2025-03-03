EU will delay emissions targets to give car industry 'breathing space', says von der Leyen

The EU Commission is set to give car manufacturers an extra two years to demonstrate that they have met the bloc’s new carbon emissions targets, commission president Ursula von der Leyen has said.
Speaking following a meeting with car industry bosses as part of the commission’s ‘strategic dialogue’, von...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
