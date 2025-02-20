Ad
euobserver
The EU and US need to avoid a 'period of pain' caused by a trade conflict, trade commissioner Maroš Šefčovič said on Thursday — after more than four hours of talks (Photo: European Commission)

EU ready to lower tariffs on US cars to avoid 'period of pain', says trade chief

EU & the World
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The EU is prepared to drop its tariffs on American car imports to 2.5 percent in a bid to avoid a broader trade war with Washington, the bloc’s trade chief said on Thursday (20 February), at the close of his first visit to the US capital since president Donald Trump’s inauguration. 

"Our number one prior...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU leaders brace for US trade war ahead of 'unlawful' Trump tariffs
Šefčovič 'goes in peace' to Washington in bid to stave off tariff war
EU joins K-Street queue in a rush to lobby Trump town
The EU and US need to avoid a 'period of pain' caused by a trade conflict, trade commissioner Maroš Šefčovič said on Thursday — after more than four hours of talks (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections