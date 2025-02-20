EU ready to lower tariffs on US cars to avoid 'period of pain', says trade chief

The EU is prepared to drop its tariffs on American car imports to 2.5 percent in a bid to avoid a broader trade war with Washington, the bloc’s trade chief said on Thursday (20 February), at the close of his first visit to the US capital since president Donald Trump’s inauguration.
"Our number one prior...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
