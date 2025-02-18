Ad
euobserver
Trade commissioner Maros Šefčovič will be 'representing in a forthright way the European view that tariffs serve no one' (Photo: European Commission)

Šefčovič 'goes in peace' to Washington in bid to stave off tariff war

by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

EU trade chief Maros Šefčovič will ‘go in peace’ when he meets US president Donald Trump’s top trade officials in Washington on Wednesday (19 February) in a bid to avoid a transatlantic tariff war. 

The EU trade commissioner is expected to meet with Trump’s nominees for commerce secretary and trade ...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

