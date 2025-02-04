EU ministers play nice in Warsaw in face of a Trump trade war

European government ministers met in Warsaw on Tuesday (4 February) for a special summit to discuss how to boost EU competitiveness and how to deal with US president Donald Trump.
“We have to face up to a new reality,” Polish economy minister Krzysztof Paszyk, whose country currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency, said during a press conference.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
