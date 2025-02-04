Ad
euobserver
While identity politics and sentiment prevail in America, facts and reason tend to dominate policy-making in Europe (Photo: Author)

Column

Is Europe's rational response to Trump's irrationality going to be enough?

EU & the World
Opinion
by Caroline de Gruyter , Brussels,

“On major strategic and international questions today, Americans are from Mars and Europeans are from Venus,” the American historian and columnist Robert Kagan wrote in Policy Review in 2002.

That characterisation of transatlantic difference...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Caroline de Gruyter is a correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC. She is also a columnist for Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece is adapted from a recent column in NRC.

Related articles

Trump 2.0 will sink cliche of EU as 'oil tanker that can't change course'
Homage to Delors: a positive attitude in Brussels is a European value
Following China, Europe needs to move to a war economy
While identity politics and sentiment prevail in America, facts and reason tend to dominate policy-making in Europe (Photo: Author)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Caroline de Gruyter is a correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC. She is also a columnist for Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece is adapted from a recent column in NRC.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections