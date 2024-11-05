Homage to Delors: a positive attitude in Brussels is a European value

Towards the end of his life Jacques Delors, the former EU Commission president who died last December, increasingly worried about the national egotism of EU member states.
He found national leaders pettier and short-termist than ever, disregarding the common European interest, for instance when it came to assisting Ukraine.
Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC. She is also a columnist for Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece is adapted from a column in De Standaard.
