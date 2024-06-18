Memo to the incoming far-right: we already have a ‘Europe of Nations’

Far-right politicians regularly say they want a ‘Europe of nations’. In other words, a Europe where it is not unelected eurocrats in Brussels who are in charge, but the member states.
With far-right parties no longer talking about exits from the EU but entering European politics instead to change Europe from the inside - a reaction to Brexit, ferocious econom...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Caroline de Gruyter is a Dutch Europe correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC. She also writes columns for Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece was adapted from a recent column in NRC.
Caroline de Gruyter is a Dutch Europe correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC. She also writes columns for Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece was adapted from a recent column in NRC.