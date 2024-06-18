Ad
euobserver
Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban made his intentions clear long ago: 'Europe will be a Europe of nations, or no Europe at all'

Column

Memo to the incoming far-right: we already have a ‘Europe of Nations’

EU Political
Opinion
by Caroline de Gruyter, Brussels,

Far-right politicians regularly say they want a ‘Europe of nations’. In other words, a Europe where it is not unelected eurocrats in Brussels who are in charge, but the member states.

With far-right parties no longer talking about exits from the EU but entering European politics instead to change Europe from the inside - a reaction to Brexit, ferocious econom...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Caroline de Gruyter is a Dutch Europe correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC. She also writes columns for Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece was adapted from a recent column in NRC.

Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban made his intentions clear long ago: 'Europe will be a Europe of nations, or no Europe at all'

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Caroline de Gruyter is a Dutch Europe correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC. She also writes columns for Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece was adapted from a recent column in NRC.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections