Listen: southern Europe’s locals face the high cost of mass tourism

by Evi Kiorri, Brussels,

Summer 2025 is setting new tourism records, but also new tensions. In the sunny south of Europe, local patience is wearing thin.

As prices rise and crowds grow, the question is: can southern Europe remain a paradise for tourists without becoming unlivable for its own people?

Production: By Europod, in co-production with Sphera Network.

EUobserver is proud to have an editorial partnership with Europod to co-publish the podcast series “Long Story Short” hosted by Evi Kiorri. The podcast is available on all major platforms.

Evi Kiorri is a Brussels-based journalist, multimedia producer, and podcaster with deep experience in European affairs

