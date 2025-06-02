Ad
Governments are targeting short-term 'AirBnb'-style rentals. But the absence of a comprehensive framework risks backfiring, as investors keep exploiting legal blind spots. (Photo: Alan Denney)

Analysis

'Mid-term rentals': the new haven for investors to keep ahead of housing regulations

Health & Society
by Sergi Pijuan , Brussels,
As traditional hotels in hotspot tourist destinations can be expensive, short-term rentals such as Airbnb have boomed in city centres across Europe — putting pressure on the housing market and displacing residents from their own neighbourhoods.

Local administrations have led the fight against the uncontrolled rise of accommodations listed on platforms such as ...

Health & Society

Author Bio

Sergi Pijuan joined EUobserver in 2025, focusing on data analysis and visualisation. After years of experience in the digital marketing sector, he pivoted to economic analysis.

