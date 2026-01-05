Ad
Listen: Is living in rural Europe a retreat or a reinvention?

by Evi Kiorri, Brussels,

They call it Europe’s backbone: the rural heartlands. Covering more than 80 percent of the EU’s territory but home to less than 30 percent of its population, rural areas are vital for food, biodiversity, and climate resilience, yet face population decline, ageing communities, poor infrastructure, and limited digital access. 

In this episode of Europe Talks Back, Evi Kiorri explores what life is really like far from the cities, speaking with Emanuele Monaco, who left urban life to build a distillery in rural Puglia, Italy.

Through his story, we uncover both the challenges and the opportunities of rural life: from revitalising communities and sustainable farming to attracting young families and new ideas. Join us as we examine how policies, investment, and community effort could shape the future of Europe’s countryside.


Production: By Europod, in co-production with Sphera Network.

EUobserver is proud to have an editorial partnership with Europod to co-publish the podcast series “Long Story Short” and "Europe Talks Back". The podcast is available on all major platforms.

This episode of Europe Talks Back is a rebroadcast from earlier this year. Long Story Short’s daily podcast will resume in mid-January 2026.

Author Bio

Evi Kiorri is a Brussels-based journalist, multimedia producer, and podcaster with deep experience in European affairs.

