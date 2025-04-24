Ad
Despite the challenges, some rural initiatives are making strides. For example, the Galway Wool Co-Op initiative enables marketing to attract buyers of wool in Ireland (Photo: Sean O'Neil.)

No signal? No future — how digital exclusion threatens rural progress

by Polya Pencheva, Brussels,

The digitisation of services is widening the rural-urban gap in many ways, exacerbating digital exclusion.

"We have unreliable mobile connectivity, most likely due to our geographical location," said Plamen Hristov, principal of St. Cyril and Methodius primary school in Dushevo, Bulgaria. 

Author Bio

Polya Pencheva is a Bulgarian freelance journalist based in Brussels

