Instead of using the policy to address a region's structural challenges and boost its growth, 'at times, the policy has been used to compensate some regions for not benefiting as much as others from EU integration, or to deal with emergencies' (Photo: Unsplash)

EU urban-rural divide not bridged by cohesion policy, report finds

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

The EU's cohesion policy has not proved effective enough in tackling the widening gap between cities and regions — fuelling a growing discontent that is boosting eurosceptic parties.

"The European project will not fully succeed if some places, some regions are left on the sidelines," EU commissioner for cohesion Elisa Ferreira said on Tuesday (20 February), stressing that the EU's cohesion policy must further adapt to bridge that ...

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

