Facebooks European HQ in Dublin. The Digital Markets Act and the Digital Services Act are under intense lobbying

Big tech's EU lobby spending revealed, as key acts loom

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The digital industry now has more lobbying power than pharmaceutical, fossil fuels, financial, or chemical sectors, spending annually over €97m to influence EU decision-making, a new report found on Tuesday (31 August).

The research by NGOs Corporate Europe Observatory and LobbyControl revealed an unbalanced playing field, where just a few firms dominate lobbying efforts in EU digital economy ...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Rule of LawDigital

