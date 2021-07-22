Slovenia risks court over EU anti-graft office

Slovenia now risks court action unless it rapidly appoints two prosecutors to the recently-established EU watchdog tasked to fight financial crimes.
"We will think about a possible procedure before the court," EU justice commissioner Didier Reynders said on Tuesday (20 July).
Slovenia is currently at the helm of the rotating six-month EU presidency. It had also signed up to the new European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO), based in Luxembourg.
The EPPO is mandated to crack...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
