Frontex chief accused of possible rights 'cover up'

The head of the EU's border agency Frontex, Fabrice Leggeri, allegedly destroyed incriminating evidence of an illegal pushback by the Greek coast guard.

That finding was part of a final report published on Thursday (15 July) by a group of MEPs probing the Warsaw-based agency.

"This gives us the strong impression that he intended to cover up this clear pushback by the Greek authorities," said Dutch Green MEP Tineke Strik, and lead author of the report, in an email.

According ...