Ireland and Lithuania have each agreed to take 10. Luxembourg has also offered to help. (Photo: noborder network)

EU states abandon Italy on relocating asylum seekers

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Calls in early May for EU states to help relocate asylum seekers from Italy have largely been ignored.

The European Commission had appealed for national capitals to help Italy, after some 1,400 people arrived on the Italian island of Lampedusa.

"Discussions are still ongoing, and we encourage member states to show solidarity and participate in relocation efforts," a European Commission spokesperson said on Friday (4 June), via email.

Ireland was the first to step forward,

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ireland and Lithuania have each agreed to take 10. Luxembourg has also offered to help. (Photo: noborder network)

